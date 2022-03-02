Turkey eases coronavirus-related restrictions - minister
Turkey eased the majority of coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, almost two years after the first case was identified in the country.
In a televised speech, Koca said wearing masks will not be mandatory outdoors or indoors when there is enough ventilation. A contact tracing app code will no longer be asked when entering places like shopping malls or public institutions.
The fight against the disease will be at an individual level rather than society-wide, Koca said, adding that people without symptoms will not be tested.
