Italy reports 36,429 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 214 deaths

Italy reported 36,429 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 46,631 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 214 from 233. Italy has registered 155,214 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,954 on Wednesday, down from 10,456 earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 74 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 681 from a previous 708.

Some 415,288 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 530,858, the health ministry said.

