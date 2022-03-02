Some Asian countries continued to battle sharp spikes in new infections, with Japan preparing to extend controls in some regions and Hong Kong urging citizens who rushed to supermarkets not to panic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Italy has recorded some 178,000 excess deaths, mostly attributable to COVID-19, during the coronavirus pandemic, the National Statistics Office (ISTAT) and National Health Institute (ISS) said in a report. AMERICAS

* The U.S. military said it is no longer requiring masks indoors at the Pentagon after new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. * Top U.S. health officials laid out a national blueprint to manage COVID-19 going forward, vowing to prepare for any new variant outbreaks without shutting down schools and businesses and calling for additional funding from Congress.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand police on Wednesday ended an anti-vaccine mandate protest that had disrupted the capital for the past three weeks, dismantling an encampment outside parliament, towing away vehicles and arresting dozens.

* Any decision to impose a COVID-19 lockdown in Hong Kong will take into account the global financial hub's status and ensure basic needs, the government said on Wednesday, urging anxious residents who thronged supermarkets this week to stay calm. * China has spent over a year developing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that may help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published.

* Japan prepared to extend infection controls in some regions amid high numbers of hospital patients hit by the Omicron variant. * South Korea posted a record 219,241 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, a sharp spike after the daily tallies hovered around 170,000.

* India's production and exports of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines are expected to slow further following U.S. sanctions on Russia's sovereign wealth fund that promotes the shot globally, three Indian pharmaceutical industry sources said. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Turkey eased the majority of coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, almost two years after the first case was identified in the country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate maintained robust T-cell responses against the Omicron variant but showed decreased levels of both neutralizing and binding antibodies in lab testing. * A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Australia's economy rebounded strongly last quarter as the lifting of lockdowns unleashed a wave of consumer spending, momentum which should help underpin growth through the current bout of geopolitical stress.

* India's factory activity growth accelerated in February as the threat from a third COVID-19 wave eased, while some softening of price pressures meant demand and business expectations strengthened, a private survey showed. (Compiled by Bartosz Dabrowski, Amy Caren Daniel and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

