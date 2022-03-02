Greece lifts mask-wearing outdoors as COVID infections recede

Greece will lift its requirement of mask-wearing outdoors from Saturday, its health minister said on Wednesday, as COVID-19 infections are trending lower. The advisory committee of infectious disease experts recommended the lifting and the government accepted the recommendation, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said.

"But it is highly recommended to wear masks outdoors when there is a lot of crowding," he said. The move comes after the lifting of curbs that barred standing customers at bars and night entertainment establishments earlier this month and the resumption of school excursions.

Health authorities reported 15,557 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 57 related deaths, bringing the country's total number of infections since the first case was detected two years ago to 2.454 million and deaths to 25,972.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)