Brazil reaches 650,000 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-03-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 02:43 IST
Brazil reported 370 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, reaching a total death toll of 650,000, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The South American country also reported 30,995 new coronavirus cases, totaling 28,842,160 cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.
