Some Asian countries continued to battle sharp spikes in new infections, with Japan preparing to extend controls in some regions and Hong Kong urging citizens who rushed to supermarkets not to panic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Greece will lift its requirement of mask-wearing outdoors from Saturday, as COVID-19 infections are trending lower. AMERICAS

* Brazil reported 370 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, reaching a total death toll of 650,000, the Health Ministry said. * The U.S. military said it is no longer requiring masks indoors at the Pentagon after new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

* Top U.S. health officials laid out a national blueprint to manage COVID-19 going forward, vowing to prepare for any new variant outbreaks without shutting down schools and businesses and calling for additional funding from Congress. ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealand police on Wednesday ended an anti-vaccine mandate protest that had disrupted the capital for the past three weeks, dismantling an encampment outside parliament, towing away vehicles and arresting dozens. * Any decision to impose a COVID-19 lockdown in Hong Kong will take into account the global financial hub's status and ensure basic needs, the government said on Wednesday, urging anxious residents who thronged supermarkets this week to stay calm.

* China has spent over a year developing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that may help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Turkey eased the majority of coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, almost two years after the first case was identified in the country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate maintained robust T-cell responses against the Omicron variant but showed decreased levels of both neutralizing and binding antibodies in lab testing. * Pfizer Inc is expected to provide around 10 million courses of its highly effective COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to low- and middle-income countries this year, according to an official with the Global Fund, a healthcare NGO working to buy the pills from the drugmaker.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Australia's economy rebounded strongly last quarter as the lifting of lockdowns unleashed a wave of consumer spending, momentum which should help underpin growth through the current bout of geopolitical stress.

* India's factory activity growth accelerated in February as the threat from a third COVID-19 wave eased, while some softening of price pressures meant demand and business expectations strengthened, a private survey showed. (Compiled by Bartosz Dabrowski, Amy Caren Daniel and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Maju Samuel)

