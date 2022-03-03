Health News Roundup: Too early for China to seek 'coexistence' with COVID - govt expert; Hong Kong transport operators, supermarkets cut services as COVID cases surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Too early for China to seek 'coexistence' with COVID - govt expert

It is still too early for China to consider easing its stringent coronavirus restrictions, with the highly infectious Omicron strain still capable of causing large numbers of deaths, said Liang Wannian, head of an expert group on COVID-19 prevention. Describing China's so-called 'dynamic clearance' strategy as a "magic weapon", Liang said in an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday that "coexisting" with the virus was still not an option. He said Omicron was still significantly more deadly than influenza and capable of putting great strain on the country's medical resources.

Hong Kong transport operators, supermarkets cut services as COVID cases surge

Hong Kong's subway operator, bus companies, and one of the city's biggest supermarket chains said they were reducing services this week due to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has seen daily infections explode since early February. The latest strains came as Hong Kong authorities clung firmly to their "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy which, like mainland China's seeks to curb all outbreaks at any cost.

Ukraine needs humanitarian corridor for medicines to reach hospitals, health minister says

Ukraine is facing problems distributing medicines to pharmacies and hospitals due to the Russian invasion and wants to establish a humanitarian corridor for them, Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said on Wednesday. Lyashko also raised the issue of supplying medical oxygen to coronavirus patients but added that there were still enough stocks for the moment.

Japan set to extend coronavirus limits, ease border rules

Japan is set to loosen border controls to allow more people to enter the country, especially students, while extending infection control measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in several areas, including Tokyo. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will raise the number of people who can enter Japan to 7,000 a day from 5,000 at present, while students will be exempted from the daily intake and considered in a separate category, media reports said.

Redhill antiviral shows promise in safety study; J&J shot less effective preventing hospitalization

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Redhill drug blocks proteins that help the coronavirus

WHO recommends Merck's COVID pill for high-risk patients?

A World Health Organization (WHO) panel on Wednesday backed the use of Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 antiviral pill for high-risk patients. The expert panel conditionally recommended the pill, molnupiravir, for patients with non-severe disease who are at high risk of hospitalization, such as the immunocompromised, unvaccinated, older people, and those with chronic diseases.

New Zealand's Ardern faces down frustration over pandemic curbs

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sought to cool simmering resentment over the slow unlocking of the country's pandemic restrictions on Thursday, a day after police cleared a weeks-long Canada-style protest outside parliament. Police in riot gear battled protesters late into the night on Wednesday, finally bringing an end to the occupation which, despite acts of violence and extremist elements, helped rally some support for its calls to end pandemic restrictions.

Purdue Pharma mediator indicates Sackler opioid deal in final stage

A mediator in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy case on Wednesday indicated an agreement was being drafted between the company's owners and U.S. states pressing for more money to resolve allegations that the OxyContin maker fueled the opioid epidemic. Members of the wealthy Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, have been trying to reach an agreement with eight states and the District of Columbia, after they had blocked a previous settlement that included a $4.3 billion cash payment.

Pfizer to provide 10 million courses of COVID pill to developing countries -the Global Fund

Pfizer Inc is expected to provide around 10 million courses of its highly effective COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to low- and middle-income countries this year, according to an official with the Global Fund, a healthcare NGO working to buy the pills from the drugmaker. The Fund's head of strategy for policy, Harley Feldbaum, said Pfizer had committed to at least that many doses and could increase shipments later if organizations involved show they are able to distribute the pills well, noting most will be available toward the end of the year.

COVID curbs linked to 750,000 fewer dengue fever cases in 2020 - study

COVID-19-related restrictions on people's movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, according to a study. The study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal found nearly 750,000 fewer cases of dengue than were expected occurred globally in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began.

