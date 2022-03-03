Left Menu

India reports 6,561 new COVID cases, 142 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 6,561 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:45 IST
India reports 6,561 new COVID cases, 142 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 6,561 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 77,152 and it comprises 0.18 per cent of total infections.

The total recoveries stand at 14,947 in the last 24 hours increasing it to 4,23,53,620. The recovery rate is at 98.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.99 per cent.

178.02 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide vaccination drive. With 8.82 samples collected in the last 24 hours, the tally crossed 77 crore in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022