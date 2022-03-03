Left Menu

Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:56 IST
Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has asked states and UTs to consider exchange of near expiry COVID-19 vaccine vials available at private vaccination centres with long expiry vaccine doses stocked with government facilities to ensure there is no wastage.

Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Vikas Sheel recently wrote to states and UTs on the issue of near expiry vaccines available at private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

Earlier also directions were issued to West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra in this regard.

It has also been communicated to all states that regular review is to be carried out on the status of Covid vaccines, if available, with private CVCs.

''It is reiterated to all States/UTs that the MoHFW has no objection for states and UTs to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCS after due diligence. Kindly ensure that no vial of Covid vaccine in government CVCs as well as in private CVCs should be wasted,'' Sheel said in the letter.

The provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available on Co-WIN portal for Covid vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022