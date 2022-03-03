U.S. government agencies have started dropping mask-wearing mandates, following the latest guidance from its public health agency, at a time when Asian countries such as Japan and Hong Kong continue to battle outbreaks of the disease. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Greece will lift its requirement of mask-wearing outdoors from Saturday, as COVID-19 infections are trending lower. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Defense and Justice departments are no longer requiring masks be worn indoors at Washington-area facilities, they said on Wednesday, following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. * The U.S. military said it is no longer requiring masks indoors at the Pentagon after new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ASIA-PACIFIC * It is still too early for China to consider easing its stringent restrictions, with the highly infectious Omicron strain still capable of causing large numbers of deaths, said Liang Wannian, head of an expert group on COVID-19 prevention.

* Hong Kong's subway operator, bus companies, and one of the city's biggest supermarket chains said they were reducing services this week due to a worsening outbreak that has seen daily infections explode since early February. * Japan is set to loosen border controls to allow more people to enter the country, especially students, while extending infection control measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in several areas, including Tokyo.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sought to cool simmering resentment over the slow unlocking of the country's pandemic restrictions on Thursday, a day after police cleared a weeks-long Canada-style protest outside parliament. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Turkey eased the majority of coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, almost two years after the first case was identified in the country. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A World Health Organization (WHO) panel on Wednesday backed the use of Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 antiviral pill for high-risk patients. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices sped higher as the Ukraine war drove a mad dash for resources in an ominous sign for global inflation, while Asian shares eked out gains after reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve helped Wall Street bounce. * Growth in Ireland's services sector accelerated sharply last month after the lifting of almost all restrictions, but cost pressures intensified with both input prices and prices charged rising at the fastest rate in 21 years, a survey showed.

* Japan's services sector activity shrank in February at the quickest pace in nearly two years, a survey showed, as business took a hit from struggling consumer sentiment after a record spike in Omicron infections.

