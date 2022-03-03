Foreign tourism to Spain surges in January
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:45 IST
Spain received almost 2.5 million foreign tourists in January, a more than fourfold rise from the same month a year ago but still 40% below the number that came in January 2020 before the pandemic hit, official statistics showed on Wednesday.
Total expenditure by foreign tourists rose to 3.03 billion euros ($3.36 billion) compared with 562 million euros a year ago and 4.78 billion euros in January 2020, the National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed. ($1 = 0.9016 euros)
