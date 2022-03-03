Hong Kong reports 56,827 COVID-19 cases, new record daily high
Hong Kong reported a record daily high of 56,827 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and 144 deaths, as a worsening outbreak overwhelms healthcare facilities and sees authorities scramble to contain cases in the Asian financial centre.
