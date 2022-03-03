Norway wealth fund's Russian investments fall 90% -CEO
The portfolio is now estimated to be worth around 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($281 million), down from 27 billion, Tangen said, while cautioning that the valuation was uncertain. The fund's Russian assets consisted of shares in 51 companies at the end of 2021. ($1 = 8.8932 Norwegian crowns)
The fund's Russian assets consisted of shares in 51 companies at the end of 2021. The most valuable stakes then were in Gazprom, Sberbank, and Lukoil, which together accounted for two-thirds of the total. ($1 = 8.8932 Norwegian crowns)
