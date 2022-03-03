Hungary's gas reserves more than half full -govt

Hungary has not yet agreed with Russia on an additional annual gas shipment of 1 billion cubic metres flagged last month, but Hungary's reserves are more than half full, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also said that Hungary would abolish all COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing in closed spaces, because the pandemic has eased.

