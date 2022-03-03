S.Korea to provide $10 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine including medical supplies - Blue House
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that the country has approved $10 million in emergency humanitarian aid including medical supplies for the Ukrainian people and refugees, the Blue House said in a statement.
In a phone call with Moon, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for all available support for overcoming the crisis, the Blue House said.
