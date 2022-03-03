COVID vaccine passport rules to be lifted in France on March 14 - BFM TV
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:55 IST
Rules requiring people to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access venues will be lifted in France on March 14, reported BFM TV, as the country gradually eases COVID health protocols amid signs that the fifth wave of the virus is receeding in France.
