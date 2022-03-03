Left Menu

Special teams in Ker Medical colleges to ensure expert treatment for Ukraine returnees

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:56 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said special teams would be set up in medical colleges across the state to address the physical and psychological issues of those coming from war-torn Ukraine. The Department of Medical Education has made arrangements to provide specialist services in the state-run medical colleges in this regard and the treatment is coordinated in a way that resolves the physical and mental trauma of those coming from a war situation.

Stating that the control rooms in medical colleges have been directed to coordinate the calls from the Ukraine returnees, she requested such people to contact there immediately if they suffer any difficulty.

Beds would be reserved for them in COVID ICU, non-COVID ICU, and pay wards, the minister said adding that those who need counseling can seek the service by making a call in the state-run helpline 'Disha'.

Arrangements have been made to monitor their health condition in all the four airports, where health desks have been set up for the purpose, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

