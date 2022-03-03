Rational to open schools, normal affairs of society while taking necessary precautions: Govt

Unvaccinated individuals account for 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths in India so far this year, the Health Ministry said Thursday, even as it asserted the country is in a ''vaccine-enabled low coronavirus phase'' now and it is ''rational'' to open schools, colleges, economic activities and normal affairs of society while taking necessary precautions. Addressing a press conference here, senior health ministry officials said 74 percent of adolescents between 15-18 years of age have been administered their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 39 percent given both doses.

They said India witnessed a considerably lower number of Covid deaths due to vaccine development, its rapid deployment, acceptance, and wide coverage. They said the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 98.9 percent effective in preventing mortality, while both doses are 99.3 percent effective.

They said that the efforts of healthcare, frontline workers coupled with vaccination coverage helped ineffective containment of the recent Covid surge.

V K Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health), said, ''We are in a vaccine-enabled low coronavirus phase. It is rational to open schools, colleges, resorts, economic activities, and normal affairs of society. But we should be watchful and vigilant." Presently, 29 districts across the country have over 10 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, while 34 districts have a positivity rate between 5-10 percent, the officials said.

They said that with the whole of government and whole of society approach India has been able to avert the crisis of the potentially devastating magnitude of Covid seen in other countries.

