No new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 10,019

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:13 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 10,019.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

Two more patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,884.

The Union Territory now has six active cases, the official said.

Altogether, 6,07,756 people have been inoculated with 3,02,910 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.01 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.43 per cent, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

