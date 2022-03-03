Left Menu

France to lift COVID vaccine passport rules on March 14, just before presidential election

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:14 IST
France to lift COVID vaccine passport rules on March 14, just before presidential election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Rules requiring people to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access venues will be lifted in France on March 14 - about a month before the presidential election - said French Prime Minister Jean Castex, as the country gradually eases COVID health protocols amid signs the virus is receeding in France.

"The health situation is improving," Castex told TF1 television on Thursday. Face masks will also no longer be needed indoors from March 14, with the exception of public transport.

The vaccine pass, however, remains mandatory to access elderly home care centers, Castex added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022