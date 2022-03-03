Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Hong Kong transport operators, supermarket cut services

Hong Kong's subway operator, bus and ferry companies, and one of its biggest supermarket chains are cutting back services due to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Authorities reported a new daily record of 56,827 new infections and 144 deaths in the Chinese-ruled city on Thursday, up from around 100 daily cases in early February and a three-month streak of zero cases at the end of 2021.

Too early for China to seek 'coexistence' with COVID - government expert It is still too early for China to consider easing its stringent coronavirus restrictions, with the highly infectious Omicron strain still capable of causing large numbers of deaths, said Liang Wannian, head of an expert group on COVID-19 prevention.

Describing China's so-called "dynamic clearance" strategy as a "magic weapon", Liang said in an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday that "coexisting" with the virus was still not an option. He said Omicron was still significantly more deadly than influenza and capable of putting great strain on the country's medical resources. Japan eases border rules but extends virus curbs for some regions

Japan will loosen border controls to allow more people to enter the country, especially students, while extending infection control measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in several areas, including Tokyo. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the country would this month raise the number of people who can enter Japan to 7,000 a day from 5,000 at present while exempting students from the daily limit and treating them as a separate category.

South Korean PM tests positive for COVID as infections surge South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, his office said, as daily infections hit unprecedented levels this week.

Kim has steered anti-virus efforts, holding regular meetings with officials and experts, and visiting medical and educational facilities to check quarantine work and promote vaccination. New Zealand's Ardern faces down frustration over pandemic curbs

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sought to cool simmering resentment over the slow unlocking of the country's pandemic restrictions on Thursday, a day after police cleared a weeks-long Canada-style protest outside parliament. Police in riot gear battled protesters late into the night on Wednesday, finally bringing an end to the occupation which, despite acts of violence and extremist elements, helped rally some support for its calls to end pandemic restrictions.

U.S. government agencies start dropping mask requirements The U.S. Defense and Justice departments are no longer requiring masks be worn indoors at Washington-area facilities, they said on Wednesday, following the latest COVID guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other agencies are expected to follow suit this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)