A first shipment of medical aid for Ukraine is set to arrive in Poland on Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, as the UN agency warned of an escalating health crisis in the country following Russia's invasion. As well as kits for major injuries, WHO said it was prioritizing COVID-19 therapeutics, including the new antiviral pills, to mitigate a potential surge.

EUROPE * France will on March 14 lift rules requiring people to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access venues, reported BFM TV.

* Greece will lift its requirement of mask-wearing outdoors from Saturday, as COVID-19 infections trend lower. * Spain received almost 2.5 million foreign tourists in January, a more than fourfold rise from the previous year but still 40% below pre-pandemic figures.

AMERICAS * President Joe Biden's administration is seeking $32.5 billion in additional funding from Congress to aid Ukraine and bolster the U.S. COVID response, U.S. media reported.

* The U.S. Defense and Justice departments are no longer requiring masks be worn indoors at Washington-area facilities, they said on Wednesday, following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. * Mexico reported 304 more fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 318,835.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong's subway operator, bus and ferry companies, and one of its biggest supermarket chains, are cutting back services due to a worsening outbreak that has seen daily infections explode this year.

* Hong Kong reported a record daily high of 56,827 new infections on Thursday and 144 deaths. * The head of an expert COVID-19 prevention group said it was still too early for China to consider easing its stringent restrictions, with the highly infectious Omicron strain still capable of causing large numbers of deaths.

* Japan will loosen border controls to allow more people to enter the country, especially students, while extending infection control measures in several areas including Tokyo. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The WHO does not expect any immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, senior officials said. * Turkey eased the majority of restrictions on Wednesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * COVID-19-related restrictions on people's movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, a study said.

* An experimental oral drug being developed by Redhill Biopharma interrupts a process that helps the coronavirus infect cells and might keep COVID-19 patients from becoming seriously ill, the company said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices soared again on Thursday as the Ukraine war triggered a dash for commodities that could be in short supply, while stock markets slipped as investors worried about higher inflation and slowing economic growth. * Hong Kong's ambition to become a hub for green and sustainable business is under threat as its persistent tough border controls against COVID-19 make it harder for financial institutions to attract senior specialists.

* France's dominant services sector expanded in February by less than initially forecast, a survey showed, with inflationary pressures offseting a pick-up in orders as the country's fifth wave faded. * Activity in Germany's services sector grew further as the country loosened COVID restrictions, and Kenya's private sector activity returned to growth, helped by manufacturing and agriculture after a drop in infection rates.

