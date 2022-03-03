Left Menu

Biden administration seeks $32.5 bln more in Ukraine and COVID aid

President Joe Biden's administration is seeking $32.5 billion in additional funding from Congress to bolster the U.S. COVID response and help Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing two "urgent and immediate needs." The $22.5 billion in COVID funding plus $10 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine should be included in Congress' larger spending bill to fund the U.S. government expected to come by March 11, OMB Acting Director Shalanda Young said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:36 IST
Biden administration seeks $32.5 bln more in Ukraine and COVID aid

President Joe Biden's administration is seeking $32.5 billion in additional funding from Congress to bolster the U.S. COVID response and help Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing two "urgent and immediate needs."

The $22.5 billion in COVID funding plus $10 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine should be included in Congress' larger spending bill to fund the U.S. government expected to come by March 11, OMB Acting Director Shalanda Young said in a statement. Previous COVID response bills have enabled Americans to get vaccinated and tested, as well as allowed donations to the world, but nearly all those funds have been used, she said.

"We are therefore urging Congress to promptly provide $22.5 billion to cover immediate needs for tests, treatments and vaccines, investments in research and development of next-generation vaccines, and responding globally, including getting more shots in arms around the world," she wrote. The additional resources will allow the government to secure the treatments, vaccines and tests for the coming months and also to fight future variants, she said. It will also ensure the continuation of free community testing, treatment and vaccination coverage for uninsured individuals.

Young cited "an immediate need" for the aid to help Ukraine and other Central European allies in the wake of the Russian invasion last week. Those funds would help train Ukraine's military, protect its electrical grid, boost its cyberdefenses and enforce sanctions, she wrote. The White House asked Congress to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine the day after Russia invaded on Feb 24. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Lawmakers had passed a so-called stopgap spending bill to fund federal agencies through next Friday and must pass another measure by then to avert a government shutdown. While there has been large bipartisan support for the Ukrainian aid, Republicans have balked at additional funds to fight COVID-19, with 36 conservative U.S. senators on Wednesday demanding a full accounting of the money authorized so far before considering any more federal funds.

Biden's fellow Democrats control both chambers of Congress. The request was first reported by the Washington Post and Punchbowl News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022