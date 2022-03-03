Left Menu

Nearly 3 mln Malawian children to get polio shot after rare outbreak

Medics will vaccinate about 2.9 million young children against polio in Malawi, the United Nations said on Thursday, after a three-year-old girl fell sick in the capital with Africa's first case of wild poliovirus in more than five years. UNICEF Malawi said it will procure and distribute 6.9 million polio vaccine doses for the children, all of them aged under five.

Reuters | Lilongwe | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:20 IST
Nearly 3 mln Malawian children to get polio shot after rare outbreak
  • Country:
  • Malawi

Medics will vaccinate about 2.9 million young children against polio in Malawi, the United Nations said on Thursday, after a three-year-old girl fell sick in the capital with Africa's first case of wild poliovirus in more than five years. The southern African country declared a polio outbreak two weeks ago after tests confirmed the infection and showed the strain was linked to one circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.

"The resurgence of the wild poliovirus in Malawi ... is cause for serious concern," Rudolf Schwenk, the head of the U.N. children's agency UNICEF in Malawi, said in a statement. "Vaccination is the only way to protect the children of Malawi from this crippling disease which is highly infectious."

Polio is a highly infectious disease that invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hours. While there is no cure, it can be prevented by vaccine, the World Health Organization has said. UNICEF Malawi said it will procure and distribute 6.9 million polio vaccine doses for the children, all of them aged under five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022