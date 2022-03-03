Gujarat logs 128 new coronavirus cases, one death

Left Menu

Gujarat recorded 128 new coronavirus positive cases and one death on Thursday, the state health department said.The addition in cases took the infection tally to 12,23,034, while the death toll reached 10,934, it said, adding that 305 patients recovered during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,10,850.The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 1,250.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:56 IST
Gujarat recorded 128 new coronavirus positive cases and one death on Thursday, the state health department said.

The addition in cases took the infection tally to 12,23,034, while the death toll reached 10,934, it said, adding that 305 patients recovered during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,10,850.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 1,250. Of these, 12 patients are on ventilator support, while the remaining ones are stable, the department said in a release. As many as 10.31 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population so far, of which 98,958 jabs were given during the day.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, an official release said.

Of the total 11,410 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory so far, two cases are active, four patients have died, while 11,404 have recovered, the UT administration said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,034, new cases 128, death toll 10,934, recoveries 12,10,850, active cases 1,250 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

