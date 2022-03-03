Delhi records 326 Covid cases, three deaths; positivity rate 0.77 pc

Delhi on Thursday reported 326 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,60,887, while the death toll mounted to 26,130, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, it said.

Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 325 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and one death.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 3, it dipped to 1,171.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,415 on March 3, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,910 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 134 (1.23 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 134 Covid patients were in hospitals, according to the health department bulletin.

