Left Menu

Delhi records 326 Covid cases, three deaths; positivity rate 0.77 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:23 IST
Delhi records 326 Covid cases, three deaths; positivity rate 0.77 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Thursday reported 326 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,60,887, while the death toll mounted to 26,130, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, it said.

Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 325 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and one death.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 3, it dipped to 1,171.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,415 on March 3, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,910 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 134 (1.23 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 134 Covid patients were in hospitals, according to the health department bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022