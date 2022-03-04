Brazil registers 61,870 new cases of coronavirus, 578 deaths

Brazil had 61,870 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 578 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 28,904,030 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 650,578, according to ministry data.

