President Joe Biden's administration is seeking $32.5 billion in additional funding from Congress to bolster the U.S. COVID-19 response and help Ukraine, the White House said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* COVID-19 cases in Sweden are falling sharply, even as nearly all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted less than a month ago. * The European Medicines Agency's leading vaccine expert said he was not concerned over recent data from New York state on a decline of protection from the Pfizer and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11.

* France will on March 14 lift rules requiring people to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access venues, reported BFM TV. * Greece will lift its requirement of mask-wearing outdoors from Saturday, as COVID-19 infections trend lower.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Defense and Justice departments are no longer requiring masks be worn indoors at Washington-area facilities, they said on Wednesday, following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea began early voting on Friday for a presidential election in the shadow of the pandemic, as up to a million people with COVID-19 are expected to cast ballots during a spike driving one of the world's highest caseloads.

* Hong Kong's subway operator, bus and ferry companies, and one of its biggest supermarket chains, are cutting back services due to a worsening outbreak that has seen daily infections explode this year. * Hong Kong reported a record daily high of 56,827 new infections on Thursday and 144 deaths.

* The head of an expert COVID-19 prevention group said it was still too early for China to consider easing its stringent restrictions, with the highly infectious Omicron strain still capable of causing large numbers of deaths. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The WHO does not expect any immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, senior officials said. * Turkey eased the majority of restrictions on Wednesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Eli Lilly and Incyte's arthritis drug baricitinib helped reduce the risk of death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients by 13% regardless of which other coronavirus treatment they were given, according to a large British study.

* COVID-19-related restrictions on people's movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, a study said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices initially soared on Thursday as the Ukraine war sparked a run on commodities that raised fears of "stagflation," while equity markets fell as investors gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to their lowest level this year last week, while layoffs declined sharply in February, indicating that the labor market recovery was gaining steam.

