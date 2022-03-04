S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths amid Omicron surge

South Korea reported a daily record 266,853 new COVID-19 cases, and record daily 186 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.

The country moved forward with easing some social distancing restrictions, however, as authorities announced on Friday they would be pushing a curfew on restaurants and cafes back one hour to 11 p.m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)