China reports 294 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 3 vs 214 a day earlier

China reported 294 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 3, the country's national health authority said on Friday, compared with 214 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 150 compared with 143 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 06:35 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 294 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 3, the country's national health authority said on Friday, compared with 214 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 61 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 54 a day earlier.

Twenty-two of the new local cases were in the southern province of Guangdong. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 150 compared with 143 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of March 3, mainland China had confirmed 110,258 cases.

