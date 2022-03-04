Left Menu

India logs 6,396 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 0.69 pc

Continuing the downward trend, India on Friday reported 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 0.69 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 09:59 IST
India logs 6,396 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 0.69 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing the downward trend, India on Friday reported 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 0.69 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per government data, India has an active caseload of 69,897 which accounts for 0.16 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate witnessed an upward trend with 98.64 per cent reported today as compared to 98.62 per cent on Thursday. With 13,450 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 4,23,67,070. In the last 24 hours, the country logged 201 deaths taking the death toll to 5,14,589.

A total of 9,23,351 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.90 per cent. Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19, 178.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. The vaccination drive across the country was started on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022