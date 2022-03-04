South Korea started voting for a presidential election amid record daily spikes in COVID-19 cases, while Hong Kong retail chains are rationing some food items to curb panic buying, at a time when the United States eyes dropping mask-wearing mandates in low-caseload areas. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* COVID-19 cases in Sweden are falling sharply, even as nearly all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted less than a month ago. * France will on March 14 lift rules requiring people to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access venues, reported BFM TV.

* Greece will lift its requirement of mask-wearing outdoors from Saturday, as COVID-19 infections trend lower. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said some 93% of the U.S. population live in locations where COVID levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors. * The Biden administration unveiled a $32.5 billion emergency plan to help Ukraine respond to Russia's military invasion and provide more money to fight the COVID pandemic, sparking a new partisan battle in Congress.

* Detroit's Big Three automakers said they will allow autoworkers to stop wearing masks at workplaces where U.S. health officials have said it is safe to do so. * The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea began early voting for a presidential election in the shadow of the pandemic, as up to a million people with COVID are expected to cast ballots during a spike driving one of the world's highest caseloads.

* Two of Hong Kong's largest consumer retail chains started rationing some food and drug items to curb panic buying that has plagued the city over the past week amid fears of a citywide lockdown as COVID cases soar. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The WHO does not expect any immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, senior officials said. * Turkey eased the majority of restrictions on Wednesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Eli Lilly and Incyte's arthritis drug baricitinib helped reduce the risk of death in hospitalized COVID patients by 13% regardless of which other coronavirus treatment they were given, according to a large British study.

* COVID-related restrictions on people's movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, a study said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian equity markets and the euro suffered heavy losses, while oil prices jumped as investors took fright from reports of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops. * Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% as the surge in infections and mobility curbs hit service sector activity, although a gauge of job availability grew to a 21-month high in January, government data showed.

