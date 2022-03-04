Health News Roundup: CDC: More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where can skip wearing masks; Families forced to split as Hong Kong COVID cases spiral and rules tighten and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

CDC: More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where can skip wearing masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday that more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks. On Friday, the CDC dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors. As of last week, the CDC said about 70% of U.S. counties and 72% of the U.S. population were in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. The CDC said it will update its county ratings weekly.

Families forced to split as Hong Kong COVID cases spiral and rules tighten

While Hong Kong clings to its "zero-COVID" policy, frustrations in the city are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as a growing number of people, especially expatriates, abandon the global financial hub. Hong Kong saw a net outflow of more than 71,000 people in February, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, according to government data, compared with 16,879 in December.

S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths amid Omicron surge

South Korea reported a daily record of 266,853 new COVID-19 cases, and record daily 186 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday. The country moved forward with easing some social distancing restrictions, however, as authorities announced on Friday they would be pushing a curfew on restaurants and cafes back one hour to 11 p.m.

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has a Republican majority, approved the measure last month on a party-line vote.

Civica aims to launch low-cost insulin in U.S. by 2024

Non-profit drugmaker Civica said on Thursday it expects to launch lower-cost versions of insulin in the United States by 2024, to help diabetic patients struggling with high prices for life-sustaining medicine. Civica, launched in 2018 to make generic drugs, said it would produce three copycat versions of insulin, and make them available at roughly the same price for all customers, once approved by U.S. health regulators.

Hong Kong retail chains ration staples to curb COVID panic buying

Two of Hong Kong's largest consumer retail chains started rationing some food and drug items on Friday to curb panic buying that has plagued the city over the past week amid fears of a citywide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar. Supermarket chain ParknShop announced limits of five items per customer on staples such as rice, canned food, and toilet paper while pharmacy Watsons put the same limits on medication for pain, fever, and colds, Hong Kong media reported.

U.S. healthcare agencies request data on COVID misinformation

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Office of the Surgeon General will request input on COVID-19 misinformation online as they seek to understand the role it played during the pandemic and its impact on health decisions made by individuals. The agencies will put out a Request For Information (RFI) on Thursday to collect public comments and data within 60 days from stakeholders such as academic institutions, advocacy groups, government entities, and community-based organizations.

U.S. Supreme Court lets Republican defend Kentucky abortion curbs

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday let Kentucky's Republican attorney general seek to restore a restrictive abortion law after the state's Democratic governor dropped defense of the statute when lower courts struck it down. The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the top legal officer in the state, in his appeal of a lower court's rejection of his request to intervene in the litigation. A federal appeals court had found that Cameron's request, in a bid to revive the law, came too late.

Exclusive-Illumina remedies on Grail bid unconvincing to EU antitrust regulators, sources say

U.S. life sciences company Illumina's offer to cut prices and allow rivals continued access to its technologies has "yet to convince" EU antitrust regulators scrutinizing its $8 billion cash-and-stock bid for Grail Inc, people familiar with the matter said. Such doubts could mean that Illumina may have to sweeten its package of proposed remedies if it wants to win EU approval for the acquisition of the cancer detection test maker which it completed last August but is keeping as a separate company prior to regulatory approval.

U.S. waives COVID test for Americans leaving Russia, Belarus

The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home, the State Department said on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it would exercise its discretion to allow travel by U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and holders of valid immigrant visas who were in either country by a Feb. 28 cut-off date.

