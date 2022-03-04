NIH to offer COVID-19 heath technologies to C-TAP: WHO and MPP

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) jointly welcome the announcement that the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) will offer several technologies to the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) for potential licensing through MPP. The announcement was made today at the U.S. COVID-19 Dialogue with Ministers of Health meeting in the presence of WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and NIAID Director and Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, Anthony Fauci.

"I thank NIH for its offer of innovative therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostic methods for COVID-19," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Voluntary sharing of technologies through non-exclusive agreements will not only help us put the pandemic behind us; it will also empower low- and middle-income countries to produce their own medical products and achieve equitable access."

"NIH were the first to share their patents with MPP for an HIV product back in 2010 when we were created," said Charles Gore, MPP Executive Director. "We will be honoured to sign public health-driven transparent non-exclusive licence agreements with NIH under the auspices of C-TAP when the negotiations have concluded, with the goal to provide access of these innovative technologies to people in need around the world and help put an end to the pandemic."

Launched in 2020 by the WHO Director-General and the President of Costa Rica, and supported by 43 Member States, C-TAP aims to facilitate timely, equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 health products by boosting their production and supply through open, non-exclusive licensing agreements. MPP provides the licensing expertise to this initiative and holds the licences.