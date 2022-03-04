Left Menu

Two-day national workshop for doctors on ECMO

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:56 IST
Two-day national workshop for doctors on ECMO
A two-day national-level workshop on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) to provide hands-on training to doctors will be held at KIMS, a multi-specialty hospital here on March 5 and 6.

ECMO is a technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons with under-functioning heart and lungs and is being held amid its extra importance as the last resort to treat COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The workshop, by the Critical Care division at KIMSHEALTH, will be addressed by experts from across the country including Dr Suresh Kumar, Dr Jumana Yusuf Haji, Dr Deepak V, Dr Shaji P., Dr Suharsh and Dr Dipin Mani, the hospital said in a release.

Hospital said the two years of spurt in the spread of the novel coronavirus has led to a need for more ECMO centres and trained doctors working for better ECMO facilities in the country. The experts will provide training to doctors on ECHO machines.

