Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 30 -hospital official

A suicide bombing at a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least 30 people, hospital officials said.

Mohammad Aasim, spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital, where victims have been brought, told Reuters they had received more than 30 bodies.

Senior police official Ijaz Khan said the death toll was at least 30 and that it was a suicide bombing.

