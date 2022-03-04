Nearly three out of four European Union women think the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred an increase in physical and psychological violence against them, according to a Eurobarometer poll published on Friday. Following are some of the latest developments in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus:

EUROPE * U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would facilitate a $1.8 million supply of baricitinib, used to treat COVID-19 complications, to an aid organization in Ukraine, as several other firms pledged medical support for refugees.

* COVID-19 cases in Sweden are falling sharply, less than a month after nearly all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted in the country. * France will on March 14 lift rules requiring people to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access venues, reported BFM TV.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday unveiled a $32.5 billion emergency plan to help Ukraine respond to Russia's military invasion and provide more money to fight the pandemic, sparking a new partisan battle in Congress.

* The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home. * Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said around 93% of the population live in places where COVID levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors.

* Brazil on Thursday reported 61,870 new cases and 578 more deaths, while Mexico reported 10,558 new cases and a further 461 deaths. ASIA-PACIFIC

* As Hong Kong clings to its "zero-COVID" policy, frustrations in the city are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as a growing number of people, especially expatriates, abandon the hub. * Two of Hong Kong's largest consumer retail chains started rationing some food and drug items to curb panic amid fears of a citywide lockdown as cases soar.

* South Korea began early voting for a presidential election in the shadow of the pandemic, with up to a million people with COVID expected to cast ballots during a spike driving one of the world's highest caseloads. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South Africa may destroy about 100,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, due to slow uptake by citizens and doses expiring. * The World Health Organization said that it does not expect an immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa due to the fighting in Ukraine and that Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines were a minimal component of imports to the continent.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European Medicines Agency's leading vaccine expert said he was not concerned over recent data from New York state on a decline of protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccine in children aged 5 to 11.

* Eli Lilly and Incyte's arthritis drug baricitinib helped reduce the risk of death in hospitalized COVID patients by 13% regardless of which other coronavirus treatment they were given, according to a large British study. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks extended their losses for the week as investors piled into government bonds and gold for cover while monitoring developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included seizing Europe's largest nuclear plant. * Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% as a surge in infections and mobility curbs hit service sector activity, government data showed.

* Hong Kong's retail sales climbed in January but the government said data had yet to fully reflect the impact of the latest wave of infections and tighter restrictions. * China's central bank said it would give better financial support to small firms and step up support for service sectors hurt by COVID-19.

