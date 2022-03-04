Health News Roundup: CDC: More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where can skip wearing masks; Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

CDC: More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where can skip wearing masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday that more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks. On Friday, the CDC dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors. As of last week, the CDC said about 70% of U.S. counties and 72% of the U.S. population were in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. The CDC said it will update its county ratings weekly.

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has a Republican majority, approved the measure last month on a party-line vote.

FDA declines pediatric EUA for Ocugen's COVID vaccine Covaxin

Ocugen Inc said on Friday U.S. regulators have declined to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech, for use in individuals aged 2 to 18 years. Shares of Ocugen slumped 30% premarket on the news.

Pfizer Canada recalls BP drug on potential cancer-causing impurity

Pfizer Canada was recalling blood pressure drug Accuretic due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril, the Canadian health regulator said on Friday. Long-term exposure to N-nitroso-quinapril at a level above what is considered acceptable may increase the risk of cancer, Health Canada said, adding there is no immediate risk with temporary use of Accuretic.

U.S. Supreme Court lets Republican defend Kentucky abortion curbs

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday let Kentucky's Republican attorney general seek to restore a restrictive abortion law after the state's Democratic governor dropped defense of the statute when lower courts struck it down. The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the top legal officer in the state, in his appeal of a lower court's rejection of his request to intervene in the litigation. A federal appeals court had found that Cameron's request, in a bid to revive the law, came too late.

South Africa risks destroying 100,000 vaccine doses by end-March due to slow uptake

About 100,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are at risk of being destroyed by the end of this month due to slow uptake by citizens, South African health authorities said on Friday. South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, however inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks of about 25 million doses.

Most EU women blame COVID pandemic for spike in gender violence -poll

Nearly three out of four European Union women think the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred an increase in physical and psychological violence against them, according to a Eurobarometer poll published on Friday. The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament ahead of Women's Day on March 8, shows 77% of women in the EU think the pandemic caused a rise in gender violence in their countries, with nine in 10 respondents in Greece and Portugal saying so.

Exclusive-Illumina remedies on Grail bid unconvincing to EU antitrust regulators, sources say

U.S. life sciences company Illumina's offer to cut prices and allow rivals continued access to its technologies has "yet to convince" EU antitrust regulators scrutinising its $8 billion cash-and-stock bid for Grail Inc, people familiar with the matter said. Such doubts could mean that Illumina may have to sweeten its package of proposed remedies if it wants to win EU approval for the acquisition of the cancer detection test maker which it completed last August but is keeping as a separate company prior to regulatory approval.

U.S. waives COVID test for Americans leaving Russia, Belarus

The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home, the State Department said on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it would exercise its discretion to allow travel by U.S. citizens, permanent residents and holders of valid immigrant visas who were in either country by a Feb. 28 cut-off date.

England's COVID-19 prevalence falls - ONS

England's COVID-19 prevalence fell to 1 in 30 in the week ending Feb. 26, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, down from 1 in 25 recorded the previous week.

