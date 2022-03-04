Left Menu

Long, irregular menstrual cycles in women put them at higher risk for fatty liver disease: Study

Women with long or irregular menstrual cycles are known to have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. But, a new study recently found that these women might also be at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:56 IST
Long, irregular menstrual cycles in women put them at higher risk for fatty liver disease: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Women with long or irregular menstrual cycles are known to have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. But, a new study recently found that these women might also be at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The study was published in the journal, 'Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism'.

Around 24 per cent of US adults have NAFLD, a chronic disease in which excess fat builds up in your liver. This buildup of fat is not caused by heavy alcohol use. NAFLD can progress to chronic liver damage and is associated with a higher risk of death. Diet and exercise are the standard of care for NAFLD as no medicines have been approved to treat the disease. "Our study results show that long or irregular menstrual cycles may be associated with an increased risk of developing NAFLD, and this link was not explained by obesity," said Seungho Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., of the Center for Cohort Studies, Total Healthcare Center, Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea.

"Previous studies have shown that long or irregular menstrual cycles are associated with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, but our study is the first to find a link between long or irregular menstrual cycles and NAFLD," he added. The researchers studied a data set of 72,092 women under 40 years old. About 28 per cent of these women had long or irregular menstrual cycles, and 7 per cent had NAFLD. The researchers followed up four years later and found new cases of NAFLD occurred in almost 9 per cent of the women. The researchers concluded that there was an association between long or irregular menstrual cycles in young, premenopausal women and an increased risk of NAFLD.

"Young women with long or irregular menstrual cycles may benefit from lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of NAFLD as well as other cardiometabolic diseases," Ryu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022