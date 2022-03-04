Lithuania to spend an extra $44 mln to host NATO troops
Lithuania's government said on Friday it has allocated an additional 40.4 million euros ($44.1 million) to help cover the cost of accommodating extra NATO troops on its soil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The defence ministry will be able to more quickly accommodate those who are coming to Lithuania to defend our security and that of NATO as a whole," Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said. ($1 = 0.9158 euros)
