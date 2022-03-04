Left Menu

Nashik sees 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 42 recoveries

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:45 IST
Nashik sees 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 42 recoveries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,823 on Friday after 12 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 8,898, an official said.

So far, 4,66,666 people have been discharged post recovery, including 42 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 259, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022