Nashik sees 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 42 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,823 on Friday after 12 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 8,898, an official said.

So far, 4,66,666 people have been discharged post recovery, including 42 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 259, he said.

