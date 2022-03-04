Left Menu

Italy reports 38,095 coronavirus cases on Friday, 210 deaths

Italy reported 38,095 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 41,500 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 210 from 185. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 625 from a previous 654. Some 388,836 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 431,312, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:49 IST
Italy reports 38,095 coronavirus cases on Friday, 210 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 38,095 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 41,500 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 210 from 185. Italy has registered 155,609 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.95 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,297 on Friday, down from 9,599 a day earlier. There were 31 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 52 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 625 from a previous 654.

Some 388,836 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 431,312, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022