Italy reports 38,095 coronavirus cases on Friday, 210 deaths

Italy reported 38,095 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 41,500 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 210 from 185. Italy has registered 155,609 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.95 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,297 on Friday, down from 9,599 a day earlier. There were 31 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 52 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 625 from a previous 654.

Some 388,836 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 431,312, the health ministry said.

