152 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Telangana on Friday continued to rise well above 99 per cent, even as the trend of no fresh fatalities kept up.

The recovery rate rose to 99.21 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

It said 374 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,83,278.

The state reported 152 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,89,553, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatality occurring due to the infection.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 58, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (8) district.

The bulletin said 30,146 samples were tested on Friday.

The number of active cases was 2,164, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA

