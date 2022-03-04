COVID-19 vaccinations in the European Union fell last week to their lowest level in more than a year, EU data show, as fears about the pandemic ebbed, governments relaxed restrictions and public attention shifted to the crisis in Ukraine. Following are some of the latest developments in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus:

EUROPE * Belgium will remove almost all its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, ending a requirement to wear masks in almost all places and scrapping the need to show a COVID-19 pass for indoor venues from cafes to sports halls.

* U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would facilitate a $1.8 million supply of baricitinib, used to treat COVID-19 complications, to an aid organisation in Ukraine, as several other firms pledged medical support for refugees. * COVID-19 cases in Sweden are falling sharply, less than a month after nearly all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted in the country.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday unveiled a $32.5 billion emergency plan to help Ukraine respond to Russia's military invasion and provide more money to fight the pandemic, sparking a new partisan battle in Congress.

* The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home. * Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said around 93% of the population live in places where COVID levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors.

ASIA-PACIFIC * COVID-19-related restrictions on people's movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, according to a study.

* As Hong Kong clings to its "zero-COVID" policy, frustrations in the city are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as a growing number of people, especially expatriates, abandon the hub. * In addition, two of Hong Kong's largest consumer retail chains started rationing some food and drug items to curb panic buying amid fears of a citywide lockdown as cases soar.

* South Korea began early voting for a presidential election in the shadow of the pandemic, with up to a million people with COVID expected to cast ballots during a spike driving one of the world's highest caseloads. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South Africa may destroy about 100,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, due to slow uptake by citizens and doses expiring. * The World Health Organization said that it does not expect an immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa due to the fighting in Ukraine and that Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines were a minimal component of imports to the continent.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Almost a third of people report at least one ongoing symptom between six and 12 months after their coronavirus infection, a survey of 152,000 people in Denmark has found.

* Ocugen Inc said U.S. regulators have declined to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech, for use in individuals aged two to 18 years. * The European Medicines Agency's leading vaccine expert said he was not concerned over recent data from New York state on a decline of protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccine in children aged 5 to 11.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks sank to one-year lows in Europe on Friday when bonds, commodities and crude rallied as investors ran for cover in the face of escalating war in Ukraine, with Russia seizing a big nuclear plant.

(Compiled by Alexander Kloss and Sarah Morland; Editing by Hugh Lawson, William Maclean)

