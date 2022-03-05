Brazil reports 69,769 new cases of coronavirus, 677 deaths
05-03-2022
Brazil recorded 69,769 new coronavirus cases and 677 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Brazil has registered 28,973,799 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 651,255, according to ministry data.
