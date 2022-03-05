Health News Roundup: Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions; FDA declines pediatric EUA for Ocugen's COVID vaccine Covaxin and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study

Almost a third of people report at least one ongoing symptom between 6 and 12 months after their coronavirus infection, a survey of 152,000 people in Denmark has found. The study includes one of the largest groups yet of people who were not hospitalised with COVID, and followed them for longer than other major studies, the researchers from Denmark's State Serum Institute (SSI) said.

Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions

Belgium will remove almost all its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, ending a requirement to wear masks in almost all places and scrapping the need to show a COVID-19 pass for indoor venues from cafes to sports halls. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that the major easing of measures has come almost exactly two years since the pandemic first struck the country, which is home to NATO and EU institutions.

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has a Republican majority, approved the measure last month on a party-line vote.

U.S. reports highly lethal bird flu at commercial chicken farm in Missouri

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported an outbreak of a highly lethal type of bird flu in a commercial flock of chickens being raised for meat in Stoddard County, Missouri, on Friday. The outbreak was confirmed as the H5N1 strain of avian flu in a flock of about 240,000 broiler chickens in the southeastern Missouri county, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said.

FDA declines pediatric EUA for Ocugen's COVID vaccine Covaxin

Ocugen Inc said on Friday U.S. regulators have declined to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech, for use in individuals aged 2 to 18 years. Shares of Ocugen slumped 30% premarket on the news.

EU COVID vaccinations fall as pandemic worries ebb, Ukraine grabs spotlight

COVID-19 vaccinations in the European Union fell last week to their lowest level in more than a year, EU data show, as fears about the pandemic ebbed, governments relaxed restrictions and public attention shifted to the crisis in Ukraine. The pace of immunisations in the bloc began steadily falling since the start of the year amid a slowdown in infections. Some 72% of EU's population has had two doses by now, leaving tens of millions still unvaccinated.

Pfizer Canada recalls BP drug on potential cancer-causing impurity

Pfizer Canada was recalling blood pressure drug Accuretic due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril, the Canadian health regulator said on Friday. Long-term exposure to N-nitroso-quinapril at a level above what is considered acceptable may increase the risk of cancer, Health Canada said, adding there is no immediate risk with temporary use of Accuretic.

South Africa risks destroying 100,000 vaccine doses by end-March due to slow uptake

About 100,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are at risk of being destroyed by the end of this month due to slow uptake by citizens, South African health authorities said on Friday. South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, however inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks of about 25 million doses.

Most EU women blame COVID pandemic for spike in gender violence -poll

Nearly three out of four European Union women think the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred an increase in physical and psychological violence against them, according to a Eurobarometer poll published on Friday. The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament ahead of Women's Day on March 8, shows 77% of women in the EU think the pandemic caused a rise in gender violence in their countries, with nine in 10 respondents in Greece and Portugal saying so.

England's estimated COVID R number roughly steady

The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 0.8 and 1.0, roughly steady compared to the previous week's range of 0.7 to 1.0, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday. An R number between 0.8 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people.

