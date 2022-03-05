Left Menu

China to handle COVID clusters in a targeted, science-based manner

Updated: 05-03-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 07:07 IST
  • China

China will cope with local COVID-19 outbreaks in a targeted and science-based manner to maintain the normal order of production and life, according to a government work report released at the open of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. The country will also step up research into and the prevention of coronavirus variants and accelerate researching and developing vaccines and effective medicines against COVID, the report said.

China will stick to preventing inbound COVID infections and domestic resurgence while continuing to improve its virus measures, according to the report.

