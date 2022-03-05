Left Menu

China reports 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 4 vs 294 the prior day

China reported 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 4, the national health authority said on Saturday, compared with 294 a day earlier. Of the new confirmed cases, 102 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 61 a day earlier.

China reported 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 4, the national health authority said on Saturday, compared with 294 a day earlier. Of the new confirmed cases, 102 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 61 a day earlier. The remaining 179 were detected among international travellers.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 166 versus 150 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 4, mainland China had confirmed 110,539 cases.

