Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. He said young India is taking the worlds largest vaccination drive to the next level.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:14 IST
Over 3 crore people in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated: Health minister
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Image Credit: ANI
Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level. ''What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine,'' Mandaviya tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

