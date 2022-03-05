Left Menu

Maha: Civic authorities to intensify vaccination for infants, toddlers in Bhiwandi

A total of 238 sessions have been arranged in the civic corporation limits, and the drive will cover 4,996 children and 471 pregnant women, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:13 IST
Maha: Civic authorities to intensify vaccination for infants, toddlers in Bhiwandi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vaccination drive for children aged up to two years old will be intensified in the limits of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district in the next three months, a civic official said on Saturday.

Mission Indradanush will be intensified in the coming months, during which infants and toddlers will be given vaccines, medical officer of health of the BNMC Dr K R Kharat said. Doses of oral polio, BCG, Hepatitis B, rota virus, PCV, IPV, penra, measles, rubella and DPT vaccines are being given to children, he said. Since civic authorities were unable to administer vaccines to children amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, a special drive has been undertaken and the first round of vaccination will take place between March 7 and March 14, the official said. A total of 238 sessions have been arranged in the civic corporation limits, and the drive will cover 4,996 children and 471 pregnant women, he added.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022